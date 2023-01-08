Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Brazilian Congress

By Flora Charner, CNN

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers set up by the Armed Forces on Sunday and gained access to the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace, according to images shown in Brazilian media.

Footage showed massive crowds walking up a ramp that leads to the congressional building, where they had reached the Green Room, located outside the lower House of Congress’ chamber, Interim Senate President Veneziano Vital do Rogo told CNN Brasil.

Images from other outlets showed them entering the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.

The breaches come about a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose return to power after a 12-year hiatus comes after he defeated Bolsonaro in a run-off election on October 30.

Supporters of Bolsonaro — who has left Brazil and is currently in the United States — have been camped out in the capital of Brasília since then. Justice Minister Flavio Dino had authorized the Armed Forces to set up the barriers and guard the congressional building Saturday due to the continued presence of pro-Bolsonaro supporters.

President Lula is currently not in the palace and neither house of Congress is currently in session.

