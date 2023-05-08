Prince Louis, 5, conducts first royal engagement

By Max Foster, Jessie Gretener and Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.

The youngster, who is fourth in line to the throne, joined his parents and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Monday as part of the Big Help Out — a nationwide volunteering initiative marking the end of the coronation weekend.

The young prince, together with his family, visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, not far from Windsor, according to Kensington Palace on Monday.

The Wales family joined the scouts to renovate their scout hut.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, were seen painting a porch.

Prince Louis, dressed in blue shorts and a blue polo shirt, joined his father on a digger and helped fill a wheelbarrow with sand.

It’s been a busy few days for the royal family following a series of events marking King Charles III’s coronation.

A coronation concert was held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday. While Louis’ older siblings were seen dancing and singing along to the music at the star-studded event, Louis did not attend.

A day earlier, at the coronation service in London’s Westminster Abbey, Louis stole the show during segments of the ceremony.

Keen-eyed viewers may have noticed him yawning, sitting between his mother, the Princess of Wales, and his sister, but then pulling a disappearing act from the service — only to return a little later.

At the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Louis made global headlines when he was captured throwing a tantrum and covering his ears while screaming during the flypast.

