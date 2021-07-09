Former APD officer sentenced in accident that caused woman to have arm ripped off

CNN - Regional

By MEA WATKINS

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A former Atlanta police officer indicted in an accident that caused a woman to have her arm ripped off was sentenced Friday morning.

A judge sentenced Dejoira Phillips to 10 years of probation. She will not be allowed to work in law enforcement for five years and she must spend 100 hours working with amputees during a one-year period. She must also pay up to $200 a month in restitution to help cover Lisa Williams’ medical bills and her prosthetic arm.

Phillips entered a guilty plea that was accepted under the first offender act, the judge said. She had been charged with serious injury by vehicle and violation of oath of office and failure to obey a traffic control device and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

In February 2018, Phillips was driving in her patrol car in the West End community, without her front blue lights or sirens activated when she ran through a red light and crashed her patrol car into Williams’ vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused Williams’ left arm to be ripped from her body and propelled into the rear seat of her vehicle.

