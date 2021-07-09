Mobile County woman accused of embezzling around $200,000

CNN - Regional

By SHELBY MYERS

BAYOU LA BATRE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile County investigators said Sherri Bryant embezzled more than $200,000 from her employer, Steiner Construction Company Inc. Steiner builds and repairs boats in the bayou.

The 51-year-old Bryant is facing a dozen charges, 10 counts of credit card fraud, identity theft and first-degree theft of property.

Court documents shed some light on those charges. Bryant is accused of using credit cards that belonged to her employer. The documents said Bryant illegally used a Lowe’s credit card four times, a Sam’s Club credit card three times and a PNC Bank credit card three times.

Another document outlined her charge of 1st degree theft of property. It said from 2016 to 2021, her total take was $215,000.

According to court documents, Bryant was released on a $10,000 bond five hours after she was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday.

