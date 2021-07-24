First responders rescue visitor who fell 25 feet off hiking trail on Kauai

CNN - Regional

KAUAI, Hawaii (KITV) — First responders on Kauai rescued a 67-year-old male visitor from California who fell 25 feet off the Wailua Falls Trail on Friday.

According to a report, the male visitor was hiking with his family when he slipped and fell approximately 25 feet off the trail.

Officials said the male appeared to suffer multiple head injuries.

The hiker was treated by personnel and later transported to Wilcox Hospital.

