Landlord arrested for burglary after entering tenants home, sniffing underwear

By ASHLEY RK SMITH

EAST HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A landlord, Jorge Orellana-Arias, was arrested for burglary on July 23. He is accused of entering his tenant’s unoccupied apartment and trying to sniff her underwear.

The tenant reported that, on several occasions, Orellana-Arias would come into her bedroom and her daughter’s bedroom, and go through their clothing, including their under-garments.

After the tenant began to suspect someone was coming into her home, she began attempting to make it difficult to enter it.

She barricaded one entrance, though Orellana-Arias used another door to enter.

The tenant set up hidden cameras through out her home, her bedroom and her daughter’s bedroom to prove that someone was coming in when no one was home.

The video shows Orellana-Arias entering her apartment through a side door, going into the bedrooms, finding female underwear, and bringing them to his nose, apparently in an effort to sniff them.

She also reported that on at least one occasion, Orellana-Arias entered her apartment while her daughter was home alone. He appeared to be startled when he saw her and left immediately.

The East Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division further investigated the case and ultimately applied for an arrest warrant.

He was taken into custody without incident and was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree.

