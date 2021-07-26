Lawmakers and physicians concerned about anti-vaccination signs in county

CNN - Regional

By Amy Wadas

GREENE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Signs spreading messages like “The Vaccine Will Kill You” are popping up along Route 19 in Greene County.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas tried to ask the homeowners why they posted the signs on their property, but they refused to comment on Friday.

Matt Badali, a business owner in the county, lives nearby.

“Some people refuse to get the vaccine so they want to scare everyone else into it. I don’t understand why,” said Badali.

“I don’t believe the vaccine will kill you. I think there’s a risk with any vaccine,” said Pennsylvania state Rep. Pam Snyder.

Snyder represents this community, plus parts of Washington and Fayette counties.

“Our numbers weren’t as high. So, therefore, I think people weren’t quite as fearful as people are in areas where people are dying constantly,” said Snyder.

Doctors said they’re seeing hesitancy in both rural and urban areas, and health care leaders of all ages and said this type of misinformation isn’t helping.

“My response to those signs would be that you’re spreading lies. The lies you are spreading are now hurting the people in your community because if people are not getting vaccinated based on what you’re saying or believing then it’s your friends, family and loved ones now getting sick,” said Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, vice chair for the Primary Care Institute at Allegheny Health Network.

“What I’m concerned about is this shift from hesitancy to opposition,” said Executive Vice-Chair for the Department of Family Medicine at Pitt’s School of Medicine Dr. Tracey Conti. “The vaccine cannot kill you. There are some people who may be at higher risk due to pre-determined medical status and that’s why it’s important if they have questions they actually talk to their physicians about if it’s safe to get the vaccine.”

Doctors want to reiterate that the longer it takes for people to get the shot, the more time it gives the virus to spread and mutate into other forms that could be more dangerous.

