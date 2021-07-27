Family and witness speak out over video shows APD officer kick a handcuffed woman in the face

CNN - Regional

By JAMIE KENNEDY

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — It’s a hard to watch video showing a handcuffed woman being kicked in the head by an officer that has many online outraged.

The family of the woman, just as horrified.

“It was a woman down on the ground in handcuffs, o man I am totally horrified, I’m speechless, not only that it’s a police officer,” said Nell Gibson, aunty of the woman who was kicked.

#Exclusive: I spoke to the family about the video who say they are Horrified. I also spoke to the witness who took the video who says the video doesn’t show the only time the woman was kicked by police. Details @cbs46 #video #APD pic.twitter.com/7OCuQ6x8Kx

— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 27, 2021 The video originally shared on the ATLUncensored social media pages, was shot on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Summerhill Atlanta.

CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke exclusively to the family and the woman who took the video.

“She was spitting at the officer and then she had already spit on him once before but it didn’t get on him, so she spit on him again and it got on his boots and that’s when he decided to kick her in the face,” said the neighbor who shot the video.

The neighbor said it wasn’t the only time the woman, Ashley, was kicked.

“They actually kicked her down the hill and she went rolling,” said the Neighbor.

She says she also confronted the officer.

“We was like why did you kick her, he was like I didn’t kick her, he didn’t even know that somebody was recording,” said the neighbor.

Her neighbor said EMS took Ashley to Grady.

While the interview was happening, Ashley was dropped off by APD.

Her family adding she does take medication.

“Ashley does have some mental health problems we thought she was off her meds because she’s been acting kind of off,” said Gibson.

A statement from APD about the incident said Chief Rodney Bryant has reviewed the video and both the sergeant and the female officer in the video have been suspended. An investigation is underway to determine all the facts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.