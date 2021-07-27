Girls Donate Hair To Charity Specializing In Wigs For Children With Cancer

CNN - Regional

By Hazel Sanchez

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — There’s nothing more rewarding than helping people in need. Two girls from New York learned that at an early age.

On Monday, they donated their hair for a good cause, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

Deleena Ramchan, 12, from Ozone Park and Nafisa Qadri, 11, from Roslyn Heights take pride in their gorgeous, long hair. But now they’re chopping it off.

“I really like my long hair. I feel really good about it and, to give it to someone, it also makes me really proud of myself,” Nafisa said.

“I’ve been wanting to so this since I was 8 years old,” said Deleena. “I know that there’s little girls and little boys out there that have been through difficult times with their medical problems. So I really want to bring joy to them.”

While it’s taken them years to grow their hair, it only took minutes for Deleena to cut off 24 inches and Nafisa to cut off 19 inches.

Their locks will be going to children suffering from cancer, through the nonprofit Butterflies by Blaq Inc. The organization specializes in serving various ethnicities that are often under underserved.

“I noticed how certain ethnicities didn’t have wigs that matched. They would run out quick,” said the organization’s Erna Blackman. “We want the kids to look like they did before they lost their hair. And that’s the idea, to keep them comfortable in the skin that they’re in.”

These hair donations can be turned into a wig in a matter of two weeks and be given to a child in need for absolutely no charge at all.

The girls are being praised for their selfless contribution. City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams presented them with a proclamation for their generosity.

While they lost some hair, the girls gained pride and an awesome new look.

Their happiness will carry over to the children who will benefit from their donation with a beautiful reason to hold their head up high.

