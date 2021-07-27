More than $100k raised for school supplies assisting low-income households

CNN - Regional

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — Throughout the month of July, Maui County employees have hosted a school supply drive to help prepare students for their first day of school.

Maui County employees yielded more than $100,000 worth of new school supplies. Donated items will be distributed to Maui Nui public schools that serve low-income households.

County Budget Director Michele Yoshimura said the drive was a way to help pandemic-weary parents prepare their kids for a new school year beginning on August 3.

“We got everything from pencils to paper, rubber slippers to backpacks, to masks and hand sanitizer for the kids,” said County Budget co-chair Shirley Blackburn.

Mayor Michael Victorino said he is proud of the county’s contribution to helping a community in need.

“It really demonstrates the commitment of County employees to serve both on, and off, the job. Parents will be relieved and we hope our hardworking teachers will be too. Teachers often fill school supply gaps with their own money. We wish all students, parents, and educators a healthy and successful return to school,” said Mayor Victorino.

Parents who would like to receive school supplies donated by Maui County employees should contact their children’s school for more information.

