Police break up metro Atlanta neighborhood party attended by 500-600 people

By TERRANCE KELLY

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia (WGCL) — It started with one phone call to 9-1-1. Then another. Then another. It happened on July 24, just after 10 p.m.

The complaint: a large concert being held behind a home in a Sandy Springs neighborhood.

Police arrived at the home to investigate the complaints and what officers found surprised even the most veteran officers on the force.

According to a Sandy Springs police spokesperson, officers arrived in the Heards Ferry Road neighborhood and found hundreds of vehicles parked illegally.

The improperly parked vehicles made it impossible for emergency vehicles to get through in the event of an emergency.

“As officers continued to investigate the source of the music, they located a large group of people congregated at 711 Heards Ferry Road,” a Sandy Springs police spokesperson said.

After making their way through the crowd, officers reportedly found a live music band putting on a concert for 500-600 people.

While looking for the homeowner, officers reportedly found a drink station with a bartender allegedly serving alcohol.

Even worse, police said most of the party-goers looked to be underage and showed signs of intoxication.

“In addition to the underage drinking and the sales of alcoholic beverages, officers smelled the odor of what they commonly associate with burnt marijuana throughout the back yard,” a police spokesperson said.

After questioning people at the party, officers identified Timothy G. Osby, 54, as the homeowner.

According to police, Osby told officers that he did not have a permit, a business license, or a permit to sell alcohol, merchandise, or to charge an admission fee.

Mr. Osby reportedly told officers the event was for his daughter’s music band.

However, investigators learned organizers advertised the concert on social media.

In addition, police said Osby’s ex-wife, Samantha Osby, 52, helped plan and coordinate the concert.

Mr. Osby faced several charges, including:

· Operating a Special Event without a permit

· Furnishing Alcoholic Beverages to Persons under 21 years of Age

Ms. Osby was arrested and charged with operating a Special Event without a permit

Also, police arrested Mary C. Flint, 18, for public intoxication and false representation to police.

As the partygoers were leaving, according to police, several of them yelled profanities at officers and several threw items at police vehicles.

A police spokesperson said officers sent the case to the Sandy Springs Fire Marshal and codes enforcement officials to review the arrests for additional charges.

