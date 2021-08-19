Gov. Lamont nominates new Dept. of Education commissioner

CNN - Regional

By KAITLYN NAPLES

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Gov. Ned Lamont nominated Charlene Russell-Tucker to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education.

This nomination comes after the resignation of Miguel Cardona, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

Russell-Tucker has been serving at the State Department of Education for more than 20 years in several roles, including most recently as deputy commissioner, in which she has been responsible for overseeing educational supports and wellness priorities.

Since March, she has been serving as the agency’s acting commissioner.

Governor Lamont said Russell-Tucker’s leadership during this interim period has been so impressive that he asked her to permanently fill the position.

“Charlene has many years of experience working with school districts across Connecticut and I’ve heard nothing but praise about her leadership style and effectiveness,” Governor Lamont said. “Our administration has set strong goals when it comes to improving outcomes for our next generation so they are prepared to fill jobs that lead them through successful careers. I appreciate Charlene’s dedication to the students and families of Connecticut, and I’m excited to have her continuing in this leadership capacity.”

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to continue to lead the incredible team at the Connecticut State Department of Education as we join forces with educators and stakeholders to build a nation-leading education system that is resilient to the challenges we face and inclusive of all our students and families,” Russell-Tucker said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont and the State Board of Education their confidence in my leadership.”

