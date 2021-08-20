Christmas tree farm won’t open for season, citing ‘severe shortage’

CNN - Regional

FRANKLIN, OH (WLWT) — A Warren County tree farm will not open for the 2021 holiday season, citing a “severe shortage in Christmas trees.”

Wertz Tree Farm, located on Union Road in Franklin, announced Thursday that it will not open this November and December.

A statement from Wertz Tree Farms reads, “We have reached out to other farms in several states and have been unable to source available trees. While we have been planting and will continue to do so, we have been unable to keep up with demand. We’ll miss seeing you at the farm this season but hope to see you when we are able to once again be your Christmas tradition.”

Wertz is the first in the Cincinnati area to announce it will not open for the season. Many did not open in the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trees, especially larger ones, take a while to grow. Farmers plant a tree one year, then take care of it for many more years, and don’t get a return on it for about a decade.

