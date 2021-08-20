Exhibit returns to Indiana State Fair with special ceremony for fallen Hoosier Heroes

CNN - Regional

By Randall Newsome

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) — Friday is Military and First Responders day at the Indiana State Fair and Easterseals Crossroads is bringing back its special program honoring Indiana’s heroes.

Organizers call it “Honoring Hoosier Heroes: A Tribute to Our Military and First Responders.”

The program, which is slated to run a little more than half an hour, will include military veterans, speakers from Gold Star and Blue Star Families, the Indianapolis Fire Department, and more.

This is only the second time they’ve held the tribute at the Indiana State Fair, but many people in central Indiana are familiar with their “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit. It’s a memorial of fallen Hoosiers and it has traveled all over Indiana giving people background on some of the Hoosier veterans who died in combat.

Easterseals Crossroads Community Outreach Coordinator and veteran, Buzz Smith, talked with All Indiana’s Randall Newsome about what people can expect at the ceremony and also what it meant to recently have a local mom request for her son to be added to their exhibit.

The ceremony starts at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Village Opry House at the Indiana State Fair on Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.