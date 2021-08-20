Saginaw Schools requiring students, staff to mask up

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Click here for updates on this story

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — Saginaw Public Schools is requiring all students and staff to wear a mask when they return on Aug. 30.

The school district said classrooms will be disinfected daily with fogging machines. Sanitizing stations and air purifiers will be placed throughout each building. Desks will be 3 feet apart.

School members will be monitored for fevers as they enter a school building, the school district said. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days from the date of the test.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.