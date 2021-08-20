Santa Cruz fire chief is retiring after 20-plus years on the job

CNN - Regional

By Chris Hagel

SANTA CRUZ, Ca (KSBW) — The fire chief of the city of Santa Cruz is retiring after over 20 years on the job.

According to a social media post by the fire department fire Chief Jason Hajduk began his firefighter career with the Santa Cruz Fire Department in 1999 as a firefighter/paramedic. He then rose through the ranks to captain, battalion chief, division chief, fire marshal and, ultimately, fire chief.

Hajduk was the first fire captain assigned to the Marine Safety Division. As fire marshal, Hajduk helped reestablish the Santa Cruz County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Over the years, Hajduk responded to a variety of major incidents both locally and throughout the state, including the CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020.

