Car owners talk history of their classic rides

By Jamie Sherrod, James Paxson

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Flint’s Back to the Bricks brings car lovers out of all ages together all week, but the main event happens on Saturday.

A sea of beautiful cars lined the bricks in downtown Flint captivating even the young ones in the crowd.

“We get to see all the cars from the 80s and stuff,” one kid said.

“And I really like that car over there cause it’s so cool and pretty,” another kid said.

Behind every classic car is a story about its journey to the bricks.

“My mom bought it brand new, daily driver she drove back and forth to Buick main office every day,” said Sherrie Gibson, Goodrich resident.

Gibson is the owner of a 1979 Chevy Camaro Z28. She has had it since 1985.

“Put it up for a few years, got it out, redone it it’s just the memories and come down here cruising,” Gibson said.

One of her favorite childhood memories was cruising down the bricks in this very car with her mom while her dad followed behind in his Riviera.

Sadly, her mom has passed away.

“We lost her a couple years ago so now I just cruise with my dad,” Gibson said.

The tradition remains a sweet reminder of the good days.

“it’s a 1972 Cutlass Supreme Convertible,” said John Miller, Burton resident.

Miller has owned his classic Oldsmobile for about eight years after he bought it from a friend in Grand Blanc. It was the bright beaming yellow exterior that caught his eye.

“My wife liked the color and I kind of do too it kind of grew on me. It’s been a good car,” Miller said.

One that he plans to pass down to the next generation.

“It’s going to my daughter here probably in the next year,” Miller said.

Terry Gibbs of Davison is the owner of a classic American sports car.

“A ’69 Firebird Convertible,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said it was an easy pick.

“Brings back memories of when I was young for the cars that I wanted when I was a kid,” Gibbs said.

It is even more nostalgic for him, being born and raised in Flint, to have his classic as one of the many cars showcased in the 17th annual Back to the Bricks celebration.

“I just enjoy the scenery and seeing the other cars,” Gibbs said.

