Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers.

At a news conference Friday, Aug. 20, Antetokounmpo said, “I know Milwaukee invested a lot in me, and I want to invest a lot of myself back into the city of Milwaukee.”

The Brewers’ newest, tallest owner says he’s thinking about his future outside of basketball, and says this move will further allow him to use his platform to help people in the community.

The Brewers made the announcement on Friday afternoon, Aug. 20, that the Greek Freak was joining the franchise.

And fans are already taking note. Shawn Bosman said Giannis’ commitment to the community helped him decide on season tickets, saying, “I renewed because of the spirit the man brings to the city.”

Bosman has been to every Brewers home game this season, and likens this sports year to the glory days his parents and grandparents would brag about. “And you want to be a part of it. You want to have those memories to pass on.”

Giannis reached out to the Brewers a year ago about buying a minority ownership stake in the team. The deal was finalized this May, before the Bucks’ historic run to the NBA title.

Antetokounmpo said Friday he had an earlier opportunity to own a soccer team in Europe, but turned it down. “And I said ‘No. I want to be part of the Milwaukee Brewers if that’s possible.'”

Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio says even though the current ownership stakes will go down a little, there was unanimous support for Giannis from all the families, citing his leadership and championship experience.

Brewers fan Grayson Mohlman says, “I think it says he’s planning to stick around in Milwaukee.”

And fan Garrett Lloyd was at Game 6 when the Bucks won the title, and is ready to see that winning mentality translate to the Brewers. He says, “It’s been obviously pretty cool watching him progress through here with the Bucks. Great to see he’s investing in the community and willing to stay here.”

Giannis says making this commitment is a dream come true. “Milwaukee made me who I am today. Made me a better person, this is basically my home.”

Giannis admits he doesn’t know much about baseball yet, but says the first lesson he learned from his fellow owners was to not interfere with the players.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Giannis is coming off a season leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since 1971 and was named Final MVP. The two-time NBA regular season MVP signed a five-year $228.2 million extension in December of 2020.

He is not the first Wisconsin professional athlete to buy a stake in another professional team as a player.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a part of the Kansas City Royals ownership group as well.

