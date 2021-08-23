Firefighters jackhammer through concrete to save dog trapped in storm drain

CNN - Regional

By KTVT Staff

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — The Arlington Fire Department rolled up their sleeves and pulled out some heavy equipment over the weekend to save a dog named Zoey that was trapped in a storm drain.

Zoey’s owners had reported her missing several days before firefighters jackhammered their way to her. The department’s Technical Rescue Team evaluated the most appropriate way to remove Zoey, who was more than 400 feet away from the drain’s nearest entrance. Photographs shared by the department show what it took to finally free 15-year-old dog from the drain in the 4900 block of Kelly Elliott Rd.

Crews had to remove concrete and access the pipe to set Zoey free. Much to the joy of many on NextDoor who were following the ordeal in real time, Zoey was removed at 10:42 p.m. and taken to an animal medical center for evaluation.

Calling her rescue a “collaborative effort,” the department thanked all those involved.

