Email scam tricks victims into believing they have unpaid traffic citations

By Catherine Catoura

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — Police are warning of a new, locally circulating scam where victims are being tricked into believing they have outstanding citations.

Roswell Police notified the public of a phishing scam being carried out via email, leading potential victims to believe they have outstanding or automated traffic citations that require payment. Officials asked that anyone receiving such an email delete the message immediately, being careful to not click any links or enter personal information.

According to experts, it is always best to question the legitimacy of similar emails, even doing a simple Google search to see what kind of results come up. Entering the first couple of sentences from the scam email, reading “this notice is to inform you that you have been cited with a traffic violation and must pay your citation within 72 hours. We have payment plans available if necessary,” yielded multiple results from other police departments across the country warning of similar scams over the years. Roswell Police reiterated that they will never send citations via email, with even automated speed cameras in school zones only issuing citations via standard mail.

