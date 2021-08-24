Firefighters pull unconscious man from burning home

CNN - Regional

By CHRIS OBERHOLTZ

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) — Firefighters pulled an unconscious man from a burning home.

Crews responded just after 11 p.m. Monday to a fire at 105th Street and West 52nd Terrace. They found the elderly man in the back room of that home.

First responders gave him CPR at the scene and rushed him to an area hospital.

KCTV5 News is waiting to find out his condition and what started the fire.

