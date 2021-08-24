More than 1,000 people gather to honor fallen officer

CNN - Regional

By Claire Metz

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — On Monday, a funeral was held for fallen Dayton Police Officer Jason Raynor.

The Ocean Center hosted a private service for family and more than 1,000 other mourners, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A 21-gun salute was given as officers stood in formation, followed by taps. Two American flags were presented to family and followed by Officer Raynor’s last call.

The community was invited to line the processional route as Officer Raynor’s body was carried away after the funeral. The cortege down International Speedway Boulevard was miles long with citizens waving flags, saying silent prayers.

“Just to let the family know how much we move him, how much we appreciate his service with the City of Daytona and how much the city as a whole family is here to support each and every one of them,” one citizen said.

Raynor died on Aug. 17. He had been in a fight for his life since the night of June 23, when, while on proactive patrol, he stopped to question Othal Wallace behind a Kingston Avenue apartment complex.

Raynor’s family was by his side when he died. Outside, hundreds of law enforcement officers were waiting quietly, in support and tribute, as the officer’s body was moved out of the hospital. A procession of his colleagues accompanied him and listened as the end of watch was called.

Othal Wallace, the man who faces charges for shooting Raynor, is in custody and now has an additional charge of first-degree murder.

The State Attorney’s Office has announced that they will seek the death penalty in Raynor’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Jason Raynor, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and all our brothers and sisters in law enforcement today,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said, “and we will proceed with our solemn mission to hold Officer Jason Raynor’s murderer accountable. Justice equals accountability and justice demands the death penalty.”

