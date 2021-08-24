O’ahu wedding industry calls new restrictions a devastating blow

CNN - Regional

By Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Many in the O’ahu wedding industry say they’re left scrambling and frustrated following Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s announcement to suspend large gatherings come Wednesday.

Joseph Esser, President of the O’ahu Wedding Association, calls it an even more devastating blow to the industry than the year-long shutdown in 2020.

The Association is calling on the Mayor and Governor to provide for funding in order for it to survive.

Tessa Gomes, owner of Fred + Kate Events, and member of the O’ahu Wedding Association, says the decision is disappointing, and will have serious consequences on both businesses and those getting married in the islands.

“The fact that they implemented this in just a two day notice is crazy,” said Gomes. “What if the florist has ordered flowers, the caterers have already purchased the food? What kind of loss is that going to be for vendors, and then on the flip side for our clients who have had guests come into town, spend their money, the bride and groom obviously have no money. This is a big deal.”

Gomes says she agrees with the need to keep the community safe, but suggests putting additional safety measures in place, like rapid-testing and temperature checks for all guests regardless of vaccination status, as an alternative to shutting down large gatherings altogether.

