SUV plunges into river after crash

By Matt Reed

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A sport utility vehicle plunged into the Charles River after a crash in Cambridge early Tuesday.

The SUV collided with a pickup truck a 6:13 a.m. on Memorial Drive near the Western Avenue bridge, and the SUV plunged into the river.

Rowing Coach John Lindberg, of Union Boat Club, was on the water when he saw the SUV crash through a guardrail and go into the water.

Lindberg said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as a 40-year-old Burlington man, was able to get himself out of the SUV and was on the roof of the vehicle when Lindberg approached.

The driver was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Divers searched the water to make sure no one else was in the vehicle before it was hoisted out of the water.

State police spokesman Dave Procopio said the driver of the Ford pickup that was involved in the crash, a 29-year-old Lynn man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation. He was not injured.

One lane of Memorial Drive was closed for the investigation.

