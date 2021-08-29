Family members attend vigil at church to honor young life taken away by gun violence

CNN - Regional

By JAMIE SHERROD, JAMES PAXSON

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — 19-year-old Nyles Hopkins was visiting friends in Flint this month when he became the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Saturday there was a community vigil in his memory at a Saginaw church he often called his second home.

Hopkins was killed on Aug. 8 in Flint at the intersection in front of Mott Community College.

“For this to happen has really broken us,” Deborah Boggs, Hopkins’ aunt said.

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

“He was down visiting friends and a drive by shooting took place and he was a casualty to that event,” said Reverend Benjamin Smith from Bethlehem Baptist Church.

It was part of a bloody weekend in which a total of nine people were shot in the city of Flint. Hopkins was one of three victims who died.

Saturday a prayer vigil was held at Bethlehem Baptist Church where Hopkins was a member since birth.

“He was a very respectful helpful young,” Smith said.

Loved ones gathering with balloons and sky lanterns wearing masks with the nickname they would affectionately call Hopkins, Benji.

“Was baptized in the church, played basketball for the church was an usher at the church,” said Joy Wilson, his cousin.

His aunt is devastated that her nephew was taken at such a young age.

“It’s just painful for somebody to be 19 and to be shot and killed,” Boggs said. “To be gone already, he had so much to live for. He had dreams. He wanted to be somebody.”

She is desperately pleading for an end to gun violence.

“Violence need to stop because it’s hurting our families its hurting the children its hurting communities,” Boggs said.

