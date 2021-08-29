GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Midtown Atlanta

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The suspect in the Sunday early morning officer-involved shooting is in critical condition at Grady hospital, says APD.

According to police, the perpetrator was armed with a metal pipe swinging at people and cars. The suspect struck a person, along with a vehicle.

During a news conference with Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. from The Atlanta Police Department, he discussed apprehending the suspect, “the officer deployed his taser, which had a negative effect, then the officer transitioned to his service weapon where he discharged his weapon multiple times,” said Hampton.

Investigators are looking into the cause, gathering surveillance and bodycam video worn by the officer.

ATLANTA (CBS46)—The GBI has been asked by Atlanta police to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the midtown area, according to a source with the GBI.

On Sunday, police responded to the call around 5:40 a.m. on the 900 block of Peachtree St. near the Taco Mac.

We have a photographer on the scene, and police tell us the officer-involved did not suffer any injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect is hospitalized and went in for surgery. The identity of the suspect or the extent of their injuries is unknown.

