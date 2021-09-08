Teacher designs a ‘Clearview’ mask, hopes it improves classroom instruction

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — A Holy Nativity school first grade teacher hopes to improve classroom instruction with her own style of masks.

Jenna Kieburtz created a “Clearview” mask — a mask with a clear plastic window sewn inside. The clear panel is made out of extra plastic face shields that the school had ordered early in the pandemic.

Originally, Kieburtz said that students were having a hard time distinguishing between the letter sounds that she was saying during lessons.

She and fellow first grade teacher Jana Takemura already spent last year sewing comfortable masks of all sizes for students and adults.

