Police suspect mom killed 2 children found dead in apartment

CNN - Regional

By David Baker, Spencer Blake

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KPHO) — First responders made a disturbing discovery when they found the bodies of two children on Wednesday at a Phoenix apartment. Fire crews were called out around 6 p.m. to the complex near 13th Street and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. That’s where they discovered the two kids’ bodies.

Investigators say the mother, who has not been identified, was also injured, “suffering from what are believed to be multiple self-inflicted stab wounds,” according to Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department. She reportedly was in critical condition but was expected to survive. Officers also detained the father of the children, who cooperated with detectives and was released, Williams said Thursday morning.

Detectives didn’t say what led up to the deaths. It will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Officer to determine how and when the children died.

This isn’t the first time police have been out to this specific apartment. Williams says the father called police in March 2021 after he and the mother got into a verbal fight. Williams says no crime was committed, so no further report was filed.

The story shocked the neighborhood. For Maria Contreras, she got a call from her nephews saying police and firefighters were at the complex. “They heard noises but couldn’t describe what kind of noises,” Contreras said.

She was surprised something like this could happen in that area. “It’s actually pretty quiet here,” Contreras said. “It’s a really nice neighborhood. I don’t know why this is happening right now.”

Teri Potter, who lives a few houses down from the complex, came to put large angels’ wings and candles on the fence outside the apartments.

“They’re angels now,” she said. “I didn’t know them. I just know that there’s kids involved and it’s really upsetting that this could happen. I mean their whole family’s going through it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.