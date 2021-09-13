Benefit concert to be held at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

CNN - Regional

By CAMERON TAYLOR

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — On Monday some of country music’s biggest stars will come together to help Humphreys County.

It’s for Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert at the Grand Ole Opry.

Tayla Lynn said her grandmother wanted to help the people in Humphreys County in a big way.

Loretta Lynn called some of her best friends in the business, like Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, to help put together a benefit concert.

“I think it goes to show what Nashville is really about. I mean it is really about community and people coming together for the greater good,” Tayla Lynn said.

Lynn said the family knew from the start where the show would be held.

“The Opry is her home. If she’s going to raise money for the county that she lives in, the obvious choice is the Grand Ole Opry,” Tayla Lynn said.

It’s a personal cause for Loretta Lynn. The catastrophic flooding killed 20 people, including her ranch foreman Wayne Spears.

It also left devastation in the county she calls home.

“Our schools are gone. We have over 300 homes gone, more than that are gone. Businesses are gone. It’s going to take a lot for this county to come back,” Lynn said.

The concert supporting flood relief efforts sold out within hours of being announced.

To honor the heroes from that day and the families who lost loved ones in the flooding, the Lynn family set aside some seats for them so they could go to the show.

“You know, I think it’s maybe a distraction, maybe a touch of comfort for these families, and Memaw wanted to do anything, anything, that could offer just a touch of solace in this moment of just complete despair and grief,” Tayla Lynn said.

