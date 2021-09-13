Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops give new homes to wounded heroes

CNN - Regional

By CHUCK MORRIS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Two local veterans have a lot to look forward to. They will soon be moving in new, completely paid for homes.

Retired soldiers Eric Frasier and Antonio Mullen and their families were awarded two customized homes.

A non-profit called Helping a Hero and Bass Pro Shops worked together to make it happen. Their goal is to give 100 homes to wounded veterans who served our country.

The two families have presented keys to their new homes at a ceremony in Hendersonville on Friday night.

“We went to the war in Afghanistan because of the terrorist attack that killed 3,000 Americans. Some people may have forgotten that. I have not and the last thing we have done over the past 20 years is serve our veterans, build homes for wounded warriors and today we are actually going to do that. We are going to give a home to a wounded warrior,” said singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood.

