Police says girl falls off SUV, male juvenile now facing charges in Alabama

By LEE PECK

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A domestic dispute between two juveniles sends a girl to the hospital and a male juvenile is now accused of the crime.

It happened last night just before 9 o’clock in the 300 block of Azalea Road.

A viewer, who called 911, sent in video to us — which shows the female juvenile, who appears unresponsive, laid out in the middle of the roadway while the male juvenile tries move her.

According to Mobile Police — the girl fell off the SUV after an argument. She was transported to the hospital — the extent of her injuries unknown.

MPD arrested the male juvenile on scene. He now faces charges of domestic violence and reckless endangerment – but investigators say more charges could be pending the outcome of the investigation.

