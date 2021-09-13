Search for man who kicked woman, knocking her down subway escalator in Brooklyn

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

BROOKLYN (WABC) — Police are looking for the man behind a brutal attack at a Brooklyn subway station.

Video shows the man kick the woman in the chest, knocking her down an escalator.

It happened last Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station.

The 32- year old victim got into an argument with the man before things turned violent.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee, and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, however, she refused medical attention at the scene.

