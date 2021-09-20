Fallen cop donates kidney to fellow police officer

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — Two Missouri police officers, who never got to meet, will forever be connected.

The sacrifice of fallen Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans has granted hope of a second chance to another Brother in Blue.

Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15. He was an organ donor.

Springfield, Missouri police officer Mark Priebe was severely injured in the line of duty in 2020 and needed a new kidney. The two were a match.

Early in the morning on Sept. 17, the Priebe family was notified of the news, and the surgery to place the kidney was the following evening in St. Louis.

Madrid-Evans was 22 years old and recently began his career with the Independence Police Department after graduating from the police academy in July. During Officer Madrid-Evans’ short time at the department, his fellow officers say he was excited to be out in the community, was eager to help and always had a smile on his face.

On Sunday afternoon, Priebe woke up from the operation with new hope.

“I am forever grateful to Officer Madrid-Evans and his family for providing this direct donation,” Priebe said. “I truly believe God had his hand in this and it’s been difficult to comprehend why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life.”

On June 9, 2020, Priebe, a husband, father of two and a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department, was left paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle outside of police headquarters. Just over a year later, in June, he learned that his kidneys were failing and the next month he began dialysis.

“Sept. 18th was National Thank A Police Officer Day. It was also the day that Mark was the recipient of a new kidney,” said Priebe’s wife, Heather. “We are still emotional from this whole situation, as you can imagine, and this is part of our journey that you cannot make up. Mark has once again been given a second chance, thanks to a member of our thin blue line family. We hope we have the opportunity to meet Officer Madrid-Evans’ family in the near future and we pray for them as they navigate through the days ahead.”

You can continue to follow Officer Priebe’s journey and recovery on Facebook and support for Officer Madrid-Evans can be directed toward the Independence Police Foundation, which is accepting donations on behalf of his family.

