Young person returns home to find unknown man in his house

By ROB POLANSKY

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) — A young person came home to find an unknown Jeep in his garage and a stranger in his house.

State police said they arrested Benjamin Dahm, 31, of Gales Ferry, as a result.

According to troopers, they received a call from a juvenile who reported returning home to find an unknown male in his home on Meetinghouse Lane in Old Lyme.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

When troopers arrived, they said they saw a shirtless man inside. They tried to contact him, but he didn’t respond.

They ended up getting in through an unlocked basement door.

With the help of a K9 unit, Dahm was found hiding in an upstairs bathroom.

Dahm was taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of Tuesday.

