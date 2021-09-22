St. Louis County to give away $150 in gift cards to those who are newly vaccinated

CNN - Regional

By KMOV.COM STAFF

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

In June, the county approved $875,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to offer incentives to get people vaccinated. According to Page’s office, residents who complete the vaccination process after Saturday will receive a $100 grocery store gift card and a $50 gas station gift card.

News 4 has been checking with the county for months looking for an update to the incentive program. At last check, a county official said the incentives were still going through a bidding process. According to the official, it’s not as simple as just going to stores and purchasing gift cards because they want to give all businesses a chance to be involved.

The current seven-day average for COVID-19 vaccinations in St. Louis County is just over 1,000, a decrease from the 2,000 it was 30 days ago.

