KC Police Board to hear police reform proposals on use-of-force investigations, budget issues

By TAYLOR JOHNSON, SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two Kansas City organizations are calling for police reform, and will be presenting their recommendations to the city Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the Civic Council of Kansas City said they have worked for months to develop their three recommendations, which include

Independent review of use-of-force internal investigations. This recommendation states investigation of police department personnel should be independent of the Kansas City Police Department. This would include both excessive use-of-force cases and complaints brought by the public. Dialogue engagement. This recommendation states police officials should engage in meaningful dialogue to find common ground on the department’s budget and other contentious issues. Recently, the Board and Mayor Quinton Lucas have gone to court over ordinances to shift millions of dollars from the police budget and into a fund that would have council oversight on how exactly the department would use much of its allotted funds. Adjustments to the 2021-22 budget are on the agenda for this morning. Diverse appointments. This recommendation states that as vacancies happen on the Board of Police Commissioners, new appointments should reflect the diversity of Kansas City. Census data shows that over 40 percent of the city’s population are minorities—mostly Black and Latino.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in KCPD Headquarters. KCTV5 plans to stream the meeting on our website and Facebook page.

