Woman’s car stolen moments after she pumped gas in Connecticut

By Rob Polansky

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman’s car was stolen just as she finished pumping gas at a station in Southington.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Exxon Station on Queen Street.

The victim reported that as she finished at the pump, a young male got into the driver’s side of her 2014 BMW X3.

She said she jumped in front of the passenger side of the vehicle to stop the suspect, but the suspect threatened to shoot her.

No weapon was shown, but the victim complied.

The suspect left the area in the BMW.

The victim also reported that she had $2,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Police said no evidence was left at the scene. They are trying to get surveillance video from the Exxon.

Police said the vehicle was spotted a short time later, but disappeared before officers could pursue the driver.

The vehicle was eventually found just before 4:25 a.m. with the help of Waterbury police.

It was brought back to the Southington Police Department and processed for evidence.

There’s no word on if they found the driver.

