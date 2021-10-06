Yale police step up security, look to identify suspects after alleged racist graffiti, vandalism found

CNN - Regional

By KAITLYN NAPLES

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — The search is on for the suspects accused in two racist and anti-Semitic graffiti incidents on Yale University’s campus.

The Yale police chief said the graffiti was found in the Kline Biology Tower, a Yale building that is closed at this time due to construction.

The graffiti was first spotted on Sept. 20 by members from the construction crew. In addition to the graffiti being found, construction materials had been vandalized.

The next day, an investigation began, and increased security measures were put in place, including the installation of security cameras and fencing.

On Oct. 2, around 11:30 p.m., security cameras captured several young individuals who scaled the fencing and broke into the building.

Police said they vandalized indoor areas of the building and spray-painted anti-Semitic and racist language inside.

“I am disgusted and angered that these individuals have spread messages of hate and intolerance at this worksite. With President Salovey’s support, my team and I are working intently to find those responsible. We also have increased patrols on campus. This is our community, and we will work tirelessly to protect it,” said Yale Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Ronnell Higgins.

The Yale Police Department is now looking to identify the people seen on surveillance footage.

