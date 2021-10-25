Vigil held for 5-yo after remains found buried in woods

By Emily Maher

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire (WCVB) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy whose remains were found buried in Abington.

Raising candles into the air, friends, family and strangers remembered 5-year-old Elijah Lewis in his hometown of Merrimack.

Investigators launched an extensive search after the New Hampshire boy was reported missing by Division for Children, Youth and Families after not being seen for about a month. His body was found Saturday buried in the woods in Abington.

“We want his story out there, and we want justice,” family friend Michelle O’Brien said. “We want this little boy to have justice he deserves.”

The medical examiner said dental records were used to confirm the boy’s identity. Officials said it could take months to determine how he died.

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were located and arrested by New York City transit police officers this week in the Bronx on warrants charging them with witness tampering and child endangerment.

Both were held without bail after their arraignment on the charges Wednesday.

Officials said until a cause of death is determined no additional charges are expected.

“This is heartbreaking. It’s a heartbreaking loss for our whole community,” Merrimack Town Councilor Nancy Murphy said.

Members of the community placed candles in front of his picture, holding the little boy’s spirit in their hearts.

“I don’t think any of these people will forget him, and they’ll love him forever, and we appreciate that so much,” O’Brien said.

