Operation targets alleged gang members

By KTBS STAFF

MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — A multi-agency roundup of suspected gang members allegedly responsible for much of the violence in Minden and Webster Parish got underway Thursday morning with multiple arrests so far. Called “Operation Save Our Streets,” the investigation into the criminal activity associated with the gang has been underway for three years, Det. Shane Griffith said. The suspects are connected to shootings and drug activity, Griffith said. “This is just the beginning,” he said of additional arrests that are anticipated. Thursday’s roundup focused on searching homes in Minden, throughout Webster Parish and even in nearby Bienville Parish. Eleven gang members had been arrested by day’s end. Four others who were jailed on other charges also will be served with arrest warrants, Griffith said. Additionally, guns, drugs and thousands of dollars were seized. All are charged with criminal street gangs and patters of criminal street gang activity. Officially, it’s Louisiana Revised Statute 15:1403, which addresses the criminal activity of street gangs. Police Chief Steve Cropper told the Webster Parish Journal the charge, upon conviction, carries a prison sentence of up to 18 months and fine of up to $10,000. “It’s not much, but it’s better than nothing,” said the chief told the WPJ. Due to the unusual nature of the statute used to make the arrests, officers had to find most of their evidence before the arrests were made, instead of after. Cropper said detectives are tying the members together through the same body tattoos of their gang name and photos with other gang members that have been posted on social media. “I believe residents may be concerned because the force is shorthanded and think we may not be able to respond to calls, but we can and we will. We may not be as quick as we could be, but I am comfortable with our police protection,” Cropper said. Assisting Minden police and Webster sheriff’s deputies were the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, FBI, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Louisiana Probation and Parole agents. “Thank you to that outside agencies for their mutual aid. Without them this operation wouldn’t have been possible,” the Minden Police Association said in a social media post. The goal of operations like this is to keep the citizens, children, and property safe from destructive and dangerous violence from these gang members.” Arrested were: Decorrey Bridges, also known as Co Cee, 20, of Sibley (held in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on other charges) Devonte Jackson, 21, of Minden (held in BDCC on other charges) Kameron Heggar, 20, of Ringgold Aldaravion Taylor, also known as Dre, 19, of Minden Collin J. Harris, 19, of Minden Howard Collins Jr., 19, of Sibley Kawaski Bradford Jr., 20, of Minden LaCarlos Tyreke Lofton, 22, of Sibley Laverto T. Shyne, 20, of Cotton Valley Nathaniel White III, 20, of Minden Donavan Fort, 19, of Minden

