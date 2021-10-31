Taco truck broken into three times

By Web Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local family in Hendersonville needs the community’s help after a string of break-ins has hit their family business hard.

The owners of a local taco truck, Tacos La Joya, say they’ve had their food truck broken into three times.

Now, they’re seeking justice.

“It’s not easy. It’s really depressing when these people come and do this kind of harm to us,” Hortcancia, the owner of the taco truck, said.

The owners say they’ve reported these incidents to the police several times.

Despite surveillance video capturing one of the break-ins, Hendersonville Police say there’s little they can do to help them recoup their losses.

Anyone who has any information, including details that could lead to an arrest, is asked to call Hendersonville police at 828-697-3042.

