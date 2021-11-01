Father, girlfriend charged in 12-yo boy’s death

By Ayah Galal, Rob Polansky

MANSFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man and woman were charged in a deadly case of child abuse.

Samarial Dubose, 30, is in custody in Connecticut following the death of a 12-year-old Noah Godleski.

As of Monday morning, Dubose was held at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic. She and her boyfriend, Jason Godleski, are accused of leaving 12-year-old Noah for dead in Florida and then traveling to Connecticut to visit relatives.

State police arrested Dubose on Friday.

That’s the day Noah would have turned 13-years-old, investigators said.

Florida investigators said Noah lived with his father, Dubose and siblings in a house in Palm Bay, FL.

According to an affidavit, Jason Godleski forced his son into a laundry room in mid-October where he stayed “isolated from the rest of the family” for days.

Witnesses said Jason Godleski eventually went back into the room and beat Noah so badly that the boy could be heard “crying and eventually moaning.”

Police said Jason Godleski left Noah and the family dog behind and took the rest of the family to Connecticut.

He then returned to Florida.

According to investigators, Jason Godlseki reported his son’s death by making a call from the lobby of a police department.

“He’s in the first door on the right when you walk through the front door and I have the key,” Jason Godleski said. “There’s also a dog there, so you also want to get someone there for the dog.”

The dispatcher asked him why he didn’t call 911 and if he knew how the boy passed away.

“No. no,” he replied. “I know you guys are gonna come down here and take me away, but can I just smoke a cigarette real quick?”

Dubose was arrested in Mansfield.

She faces charges in Florida of aggravated manslaughter of a child, failure to report a death, and extradition arrest by warrant.

She’s being held on a half a million dollars bond and is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

