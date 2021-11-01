Senator rides to raise money for flood victims

By Carley Gordon

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Tennessee Senator Kerry Roberts rode for the Humphreys County flood victims on Sunday.

State lawmakers wear a lot of different hats. On Sunday, for Roberts it was a bicycle helmet. His path is a long and challenging one, chosen for a very worthy cause.

“It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be challenging,” Roberts said. “It’s very hilly.”

Roberts was riding with one important cause on his mind

“There are just so many people who have experienced such devastation and loss,” Roberts said.

Roberts began at the Robertson County Courthouse and ended in Waverly, where they’re celebrating Halloween.

The event was a welcome reprieve since the people living in Waverly haven’t had much to celebrate for months.

“The people that lost their homes, their livelihoods, their businesses, and there’s just a lot of them just barely hanging on,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ goal was to raise money and awareness. The 11 miles of his ride followed Trace Creek from McEwen to Waverly, where much of the destruction occurred. He ended on West Main in remembrance of the 20 children and adults who can’t be in Waverly but won’t be forgotten.

“There are 20 people that lost their lives, and you can’t see it. But, I’ve taped their names onto my bicycle, and any time I need encouragement – you know a lot of times when you’re riding a bike, and you’re feeling it, your heads kind of down,” Roberts said. “Well, when I’m looking down, I’m looking right at these names, and I’m confident that God is going to give me strength when I see that to just carry on.”

Roberts hopes his ride will encourage people to visit Waverly and spend money there.

