Missouri Appeal Courts denies efforts to move Rams lawsuit out of St. Louis

By KMOV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The Los Angeles Rams and NFL are making another Hail Mary attempt to avoid a St. Louis jury.

The two organizations are petitioning to appeal a judge’s decision in August that keeps their trial, centering on the team’s relocation, out of a St. Louis courtroom. In this latest bid, they’re asking to shift the trial to a different county in the state based on an argument that they cannot get a fair trial in the city. The Missouri Court of Appeals denied that move. The NFL could ask the Missouri Supreme court to reverse the ruling but previously the higher court upheld the ruling when they asked.

Earlier this summer, another judge shot that down which ironically cited the NFL’s own argument in the past that the Rams lacked community support to keep the Rams in town. The city of St. Louis is seeking millions of dollars in damages over the team’s move. A judge recently ordered the league and several owners to turn over financial records to the move.

A hearing was slated Wednesday but several owners, including Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Clark Hunt, flied a new motion against sanctions in the case.

A trial is still scheduled for Jan. 10.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.