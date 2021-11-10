Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb gets into holiday spirit giving away grocery store gift cards

By Keith Russell

DALLAS (KTVT) — Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb…..walking the aisles of Tom Thumb in Dallas….knowing a small gesture can go a very long way.

He says, “I know a lot of families in North Texas need some help during these tough times. That’s what I wanna do”.

In just his second season, Lamb has emerged as a star receiver….at the same time perfecting the art of handing off some of his blessings.

In his words, “giving back is just as important as playing football. And I’m a person just as well as an athlete”.

Surprising shoppers with $100 gift cards show he’s the type of person Tom Thumb and Albertsons is glad to have as a playmaker in their nourishing neighbors campaign.

Christy Lara, Tom Thumb and Albertsons Director of Public Relations, explains, “we’re both interested in working to feed the hungry and fueling the future….so that alignment is perfect”.

When asked “what is it that you see when other people receive that from you? Can you tell what they’re feeling?”

CeeDee says, “ I can feel the joy throughout their eyes and their facial expressions. They’re very surprised and that’s the best of it all”.

CeeDee Lamb continues to amaze everyone with his skill and his good will.

