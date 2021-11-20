Zuko the kitten rescued after getting stuck in drainage hole of dumpster

By FOX 12 STAFF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A little kitten got himself in a tricky predicament when he tried to fit through a drainage hole at the bottom of a dumpster in Washington County.

Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter says a Good Samaritan spotted something moving at the base of a dumpster. To the man’s surprise, he found a kitten stuck in a drainage hole.

After attempting to remove the “very stuck, very unhappy” kitten himself, Bonnie Hays says he sought professional help. A Bonnie Hays field services supervisor, along with a Washington County Animal Services officer and a shelter technician, responded.

The staff members used Dawn dish soap to “grease” the kitten up and free him from the drainage hole. Bonnie Hays says the kitten was unharmed and taken to the shelter to be monitored and cared for.

The kitten, who was named Zuko after the character Danny Zuko in Grease, has since been placed in a home.

