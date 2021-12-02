4-year-old boy not in car seat killed in Phoenix crash, 2 other hurt

By PETER VALENCIA

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — A 4-year-old boy was killed after a crash in west Phoenix Wednesday night. Police say he was not in a car seat.

Phoenix police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 67th and Highland avenues. Investigators say that a Chevy Corvette was headed southbound on 67th Avenue when the driver hit a tree. Fire crews say three people had to be pulled from the car.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Early indications are that the 4-year-old boy was sitting unrestrained on the woman’s lap. He died from his injuries, police said in an update on Thursday.

Police suspect speed was a factor in the crash but no other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

