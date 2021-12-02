Someone stole Christmas trees from a Boy Scout troop

By Rob Polansky

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Someone stole Christmas trees from a fundraising troop of Boy Scouts in Hamden.

However, Boy Scout Troop 600 said it is not letting a Grinch get it down.

It’s hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser over the weekend.

“All we can say is we hope whoever needed our trees, needed them as bad as our scouts needed equipment, summer camp, advancement tools and all the other things we use our fundraising money for,” the troop wrote on social media.

The troop said Santa will be at the breakfast.

It is happening Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Carmel Congregational Church, 3284 Whitney Avenue in Hamden.

Kids and seniors eat for $5. Adults are $10. Children under the age of 2 eat free.

