Car-to-car shooting sends bullet into occupied apartment, crashes into pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Police say the drivers involved in two car-to-car shootings are also believed to have committed a hit-and-run that took out a pick-up truck in Del Rey.

According to the LAPD, radio calls of a shooting in progress in the 5000 block of South Slauson started coming in at about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 21. Reports said that a person inside a Blue Hyundai Elantra had exchanged shots with whoever was inside a silver Infiniti G35, or similar vehicle.

When officers got there, they didn’t find either of those cars – but they did find the wreckage of a hit-and-run crash in front of the Culver Slauson Recreation Center.

Surveillance footage collected by LAPD detectives showed a blue 2014-16 Hyundai Elantra with neon undercarriage lights driving into the neighborhood just before gunfire is heard. One of those rounds was found to have gone through the living room window of a nearby occupied apartment.

Police say it’s not clear whether the hit-and-run crash occurred before or after the shooting, but the Hyundai apparently hit a pickup truck that was parked in front of the recreation center, then was captured on video fleeing the scene and being followed by the Infiniti. As both cars drove on Slauson Avenue toward Culver, two more cars were caught on video chasing after the Hyundai and the Infiniti. Police say more gunfire was heard on video, and is believed to have occurred near Culver and Slauson.

The gunfire did not hit anyone in the apartment. But detectives say it’s not known if anyone in any of the four cars involved were shot. However, the pickup truck was owned by a longtime Del Rey resident who police say is now without the vehicle he needs to support his family of five.

The first two vehicles, the Hyundai and the Infiniti, may have collision damage to their front fenders. Very few details were available about the second pair of vehicles, which may be a small white SUV or crossover-style vehicle and a black 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the car-to-car-shooting or the hit-and-run crash can contact LAPD Detective Jurado at (310) 482-6369 or via email at 32284@lapd.online.

