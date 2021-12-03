Visitation, funeral services held for 8-year-old, youngest Waukesha parade victim

By Michele Fiore

Click here for updates on this story

MUKWONAGO, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Hundreds turned out to support a Mukwonago family Thursday night, Dec. 2, as they lay to rest 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

The third grader is one of six killed at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

The family of Jackson Sparks respectfully declined to speak about their loving son outside his memorial services, but in his obituary, talked about the little boy who loved to catch frogs and play baseball.

A heartbreaking scene at Brooklife Church — people young and old tearfully saying goodbye to the youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade mayhem.

“I’m really having a hard time keeping it together myself, so you just, you don’t want to go there mentally, I have children,” said family friend Shannon Lazcano.

Children wore Blazers jerseys, and older players, too. The Carroll University baseball team was in attendance, all grieving together.

“There’s beautiful displays of flowers and they’re from ball clubs and friends and local businesses. They have a couple tables of really neat stuff for him, a lot of baseball,” said Jill Miorano of Mukwonago.

“There’s an overwhelming amount of support. Flowers, plaques with his jersey on it, big baseball that all the Blazers are signing,” said Lazcano.

A number of people in attendance don’t know the Sparks, but wanted to show love just the same.

“I just felt — sorry, it breaks me up — so moved to come, just because I’m a mom of boys, anybody with children, this has got to be the hardest thing to do,” said Miorano.

Five children injured at the parade are still hospitalized, four in fair condition and one in serious condition 11 days later.

“It’s really challenging for everybody,” said Phil Buccholtz with the Southern Waukesha County Canine Search & Rescue Team.

Buccholtz and his canine team were at the parade when the SUV came barreling through Nov. 21.

“So tonight we’re here to pay respects to the family,” said Buccholtz.

There were blue and white flowers on a tiny casket inside the church. On the arrangement next to the casket were white flowers in the shape of a home plate.

Jackson Sparks was number 23 on the Waukesha Blazers. He died on Nov. 23.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.